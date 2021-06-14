Small business recovery grant program may be able to help businesses stay afloat

BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and County Executive Jason Garnar announced that small businesses may be able to get the help they need to stay afloat.

The application process for the Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program is now open.

It’s an $800M program put in place to reimburse small and micro businesses, and farms are included in it as well.

This grant is for businesses with 100 employees or less.

Christopher Raysor, who owns Raysor Computer Repair in Endicott says his company took a major hit during the pandemic.

“They also informed us of this grant program, we are very grateful and excited for the New York State COVID Pandemic Recovery Grant Program and if awarded we would like to use the money to hire more employees and continue bidding on government contracts,” he says.

Garnar says that small businesses are the backbone of our local economy.

Businesses could receive anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000.

Your business had to have begun operation on or before March 1st, 2019 and still be in operation.

To apply for the grant, head over to http://NewYorkSmallBusinessRecovery.com.