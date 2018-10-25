SLIDESHOW: Teen driver safety at UE Highschool Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Union Endicott High School hosted it Teen Traffic Safety event in conjuction with Governor Cuomo's office.

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Hosts the events to engage both teens and parents

Recent Study Finds New York Safest State in the Nation for Teen Drivers

Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner and Acting GTSC Chair, says, "Teens are less likely to engage in risky driving behaviors and be involved in crashes when parents and adult mentors, such as teachers and coaches, help them develop safe driving skills early on. Through our planned events and partnership with the Athletic Association, we are enlisting the people that teens look up to most to share our message and help them understand that a few simple steps can save lives."