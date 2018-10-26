Local News

SLIDESHOW: Broome County Law Enforcement Academy graduation

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Broome County Law Enforcement Academy graduation took place today at the Broome County Forum in Binghamton.  

This year’s keynote speaker was R. Bruce McBride, Professor Emeritus of Criminal Justice in the Department of Economic Crime, Justice Studies and Cybersecurity at Utica College.  

He is also the former Commissioner of Police for the State University of New  York.

Thirty-four recruits from 16 agencies graduated today.

 

