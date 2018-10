SLIDESHOW: BOCES Engineering Day Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - BOCES students participated in the fourth annual Engineering Day today.

Teams of students were in competition to create the best functional Rube Goldberg-like machine

using only a set of everyday materials provided.

This hands-on project requires students to use not only their academic skills, such as science and

math, but also interpersonal skills such as time management and teamwork.