UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties (WDB/HMO) is sponsoring an online job fair on Tuesday January 31st for residents of those three counties, plus Chenango Delaware, and Otsego.

All businesses and job seekers are invited to attend the event, and it will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair is a part of WDB/HMO’s Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant program.

“The RADAR program is excited to kick off the new year with a FREE virtual job fair,” says Project Director Sommer Edwards. “We are looking forward to using this event to provide an opportunity for those seeking employment to explore both jobs and resources available through our RADAR grant. We provide free in-person and online Pre-Apprenticeship learning/training programs to eligible job seekers who are interested in participating in a Registered Apprenticeship program, which is a pathway to a good paying career.”

There are already more than 30 local employers from various sectors signed up and looking to hire.

You can register here.