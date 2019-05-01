BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Singer-songwriter Jared Campbell received a hero's welcome today as he returned to his alma mater to be inducted into its Hall of Fame.

Campbell met with students at Vestal High School this and discussed how his experiences in school informed the presentations he now makes at schools across the Northeast.

The 2001 Vestal alum performs at between 150 and 200 schools each year, bringing messages about anti-bullying and overcoming obstacles.

He's been doing the school assemblies long enough now that many of the high schoolers remember him from when they were little.

Singer-songwriter Jared Campbell says, "I asked them today, I said, 'How many of you had seen me when you were in elementary school?' And tons of hands went up. And it's crazy because I remember their faces when they were in elementary schools, and it seems like just yesterday. I think I've played just about every single school in Broome County, from high schools down through elementary schools. Coming back to Vestal is always a real treat though, it's cool."

Campbell says he's so busy during the school year that he rarely plays out during the Summer, although he may perform at charity benefits.

Campbell will join 1990 alumna Doctor Raia Pixton Hadsell and 1961 alumna Theadora Benzelewski Prettyman for a dinner and ceremony this evening at 5.

