BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sign up today for the 545 fundraiser walk/run event that will take place on Saturday, July 30th.

The event is a fundraiser for 5 local charities: Mom’s House, A Room to Heal, Habitat for Humanity Broome County, Marcy House, and Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton. Donations in addition to the registration fee are encouraged.

You will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant if you raise $100 and on top of that the race’s registration fee will be refunded if you raise $250.

One can sign up for one of the two different race options. A 5-mile run for $40 or a 5K walk for $30,

The run and walk will start at the same time on Beethoven Street in Binghamton and finish at Abel’s pub where a post-race party will be held. You can view the course map below.

There will be awards for Men and Women – Top 3 Overall, and Top 10’s by age group.

Registration ends July 23rd at 11:59 p.m.