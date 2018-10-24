Siena Poll shows Brindisi and Tenney in a tight race

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Democrat Anthony Brindisi has the slimmest of leads in his effort to unseat Republican Claudia Tenney, according to a new poll.

The Siena Poll released late this afternoon puts the Utica-area Assemblyman up one point over the freshman Congresswoman, 46% to 45%.

Nine percent remain undecided.

Brindisi has widened his lead among independents and continues to do better among Democrats than Tenney does with Republicans.

Men continue to favor Tenney while women prefer Brindisi.

Brindisi is doing better in Broome and Tioga Counties while Tenney has the lead in the Utica area.