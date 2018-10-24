BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Members of local law enforcement are putting down the razors for a good cause.

For the second year, the members of the Broome County Sheriff's office will partake in no shave November to raise money for Mercy House.

Mercy House is a community care shelter which provides a home and a supportive family to people with terminal illnesses who can no longer remain at home.

The sheriff's office will be donating $500 to both the Mercy House and the American Cancer Society.

Detective Leon Brown says its a fun way to help raise money for an important organization in the area.

"They do a great service to this community, it's often something that get's over looked. And it's something that is near and dear to the sheriff's heart so we are more than happy to assist in helping them," Brown says.

The 5th Annual "Gala of Taste" to support Mercy House of the Southern Tier will be held tomorrow from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott.

The cost to attend is $75 per person which includes offerings from local wineries and breweries, food from PS Restaurant and desserts from various Southern Tier bakeries.

There will also be raffles and music.

Tickets can be purchased at Mercy House Southern Tier or at Wegman's.