VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After Tuesday’s primary election, numbers show political newcomer Maria Sexton has defeated John Schaffer for the seat as Democratic Candidate for Vestal Town Supervisor.

Though votes are not official until certified by the Broome County Board of Elections, according to results, Sexton was an early leader in the race. After counting data from all 18 electoral districts, she earned 69% of the votes.

Sexton, a native to New York City, moved to Vestal five years ago to be with family. Since then, she has noticed issues with the town that she aims to fix if elected. Her and her team have dubbed themselves as Real Democracy for Vestal and are running on a promise of transparency.

This will not be the last time Sexton is set to face Schaffer. He will be running as a Conservative in the November general election, competing against both Sexton and Republican Theodore Wolf in a three-way race.

Schaffer, a lifelong resident of Vestal, has been town supervisor for 12 years serving on the board for 6 years prior to that. He also serves as Fire Commissioner.

The two will meet again in the 2024 race.