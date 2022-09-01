BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and a local non-profit is asking that Broome County businesses and organizations get involved.

Super Cooper Saves the Day, a Binghamton-based non-profit created in memory and honor of “Super” Cooper Busch, is challenging local businesses to “GO GOLD” to spread awareness about childhood cancer.

To “GO GOLD” a business simply needs to display a poster created by Cooper’s organization. The poster includes facts about childhood cancer and ways to help spread awareness.

Businesses can add a donation jar next to the poster and/or make a pledge to donate a certain amount to the non-profit. This is all optional as the main purpose of this campaign is simply to raise awareness.

You can check out the poster here.

Super Cooper Saves the Day says, “Cooper Busch was an amazing 4-year-old boy with Down Syndrome who battled Leukemia from 2016-2018. During his battle, Cooper won the hearts of many throughout the Binghamton area. Cooper was best known for his infectious smile and resounding laugh. As an organization, Super Cooper Saves the Day Inc. strives to spread happiness in Cooper’s memory and to aide those impacted by childhood cancer and other hardships in and around the Binghamton, NY area.”

Please contact Tara Busch, the President and Founder of Super Cooper Saves the Day, at 607-765-2002 or supercoopersavestheday@yahoo.com if your business/organization would like to get involved.