BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A celebration of music, food, and art is getting ready to once again take over downtown Binghamton.

Details of the 57th Annual July Fest and 10th Binghamton Music and Jazz Festival have been announced.

The three day event will run from July 5th through the 7th.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an array of music and vendors, along with the art galleries and restaurants the City has to offer.

Mayor Rich David says that July Fest brings tens of thousands to downtown every year.

"It's also one of the top events that continues to make Binghamton the center or destination of our region. It's because of monthly events like this, like July Fest that keep people coming back for more."

This year''s event will see the return of the 12th Annual Parlor City 5K on the Saturday of July fest and the Kidz Art Zone with activities and projects for kids of all ages.

For more information visit JulyFestBinghamton.com



