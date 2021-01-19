Security tightens at the Capitol

WASHINGTON DC – Tomorrow, when President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office, there will be thousands of troops on hand to protect the capitol.

NewsChannel 34’s Reshad Hudson spoke with some of those providing security.

Wednesday’s swearing-in of President Elect Joe Biden will see the biggest security presence of any inauguration in US history.

“We have been building up to 25,000 National Guard members who are currently here in the Washington DC area,” says Aaron Thacker of the National Guard.

On every street around the capitol there’s fencing, police and soldiers all from across the country,

“Representation from all 54 states and territories and the district itself. For example, I happen to be from Arizona,” says Thacker.

The troops guarding the streets around the capitol are trained for this very thing but never expected that training to be used here at home.

“Our motto is always ready, always there. The training that we do does enable us to deal with emergency situations,” says Thacker.

While the military provides lodging for the troops the USO is providing some extra comforts.

“We have USO mobile trucks like this one from USO Metro from around the country coming in to provide food support, comfort items, anything that the service members need,” says Alan Reyes of the USO.

Alan Reyes – the nonprofit’s chief operating officer says the USO will support the troops until the mission is finished.

“even on the backside of this when all the service members need to make their way back home,” says Reyes.

While there numbers are greater this time, the National Guard has participated in every inauguration since the first one in 1789.