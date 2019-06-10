Security Mutual gets recognition for contributing to our community

Security Mutual is once again being recognized for its contributions to our community.

A flag raising was held outside Binghamton City Hall where Mayor Rich David declared it Security Mutual Week.

The life insurance company was founded in 1886 and has been headquartered in downtown Binghamton ever since.

Security Mutual supports multiple charitable initiatives including the Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament and Sock out Cancer which it founded in 2017.

Sock Out Cancer has so far raised over $412,000 to help cancer patients deal with the financial strain of fighting the disease.

President and CEO Bruce Boyea says the goal is to live up to its new tagline “Security Mutual, the company that cares.” He says, “It’s not about the dollars, it’s about the people that we’re actually helping. the people that are being fed or helped on a particular day. Sometimes just the people knowing that we care enough to support them makes the difference.”

Sock Out Cancer has now spread to 3 different states and 11 hospitals in total.

Security Mutual also donates floral baskets to be hung from posts all across the city to help beautify downtown.

