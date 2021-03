Now on to some final scores from Section IV football on Saturday.

Oneonta pitched a shut out on the road against Walton, 21-0.

Corning beat up on Horseheads, 55-28.

Delhi blanked Whitney Point over at Chenango Valley’s Warrior Stadium, 48-0.

The Elmira Express rolled over Owego, 42-14.

And Spencer-Van Etten/Candor more than doubled up Unatego/Franklin, winning 50-22.