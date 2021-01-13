Second wave of the virus at Willow Point

Local News
VESTAL, NY – A second wave of the virus has hit the county-owned Willow Point Nursing Center with devastating effects.

The nursing home in Vestal remains a designated hotspot.

49 residents are currently positive with 3 in the hospital.

Since the second wave began, 9 residents have died while 8 have recovered.

There are 3 other nursing homes currently designated as hotspots in Broome County:

United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus, Good Shepherd Fairview Home and Ideal Senior Living which was just added to the list.

