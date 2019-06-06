Scoville-Meno Auto names new President & COO

NEW YORK — The Scoville-Meno Family of Dealerships has picked a new President & Chief Operating Officer, James Scoville.

James started in 2003 and has since served in several management positions.

Stephen Scoville, founder of the dealerships in 1981, has been named Chairman & CEO.

According to Stephen, “James has grown up in the automotive industry and has worked hard to earn this opportunity. We are proud to appoint him to this position, as part of the next generation of this family-owned and operated business.”

Also, Frances C. Scoville has been appointed Vice-President & Secretary.

Scoville-Meno operates four dealerships and ten franchises in the region.

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone