WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $5,422,871 in federal funding for the Greater Binghamton, Syracuse Hancock International, and Elmira/Corning Regional airports.

The funding was allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and will mainly be used to revitalize runways and enhance airfield safety.

“This federal investment will help the Southern Tier and Central New York’s airports reach new heights,” said Senator Schumer. “Transportation connections to the wider world are essential for community development and economic opportunity, and I have long been a champion of bringing those connections to Syracuse, Binghamton, Elmira and beyond. The funding announced today means opportunities for more jobs, more growth, and more investment in the future. I will always work with the community to fight for the Southern Tier and Central New York’s economic take off.”

“Central New York and Southern Tier airports serve millions of travelers each year,” said Senator Gillibrand. “They need to be safe, modern, and efficient in order to facilitate tourism and spur local economic growth, and that requires continued upgrades. It’s time to rebuild our state’s crumbling infrastructure and this is a critical step in the right direction. I’m proud to be delivering these funds and I’ll keep fighting for resources to revitalize our airports, roads, and bridges.”

Here is a breakdown of the funding and what it will be used for: