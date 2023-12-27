BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Party-goers this New Years Eve can once again safely get home thanks to a local attorney.

For the 25th year, Injury Attorney Tom Schimmerling has offered party-goers who have had too much to drink free taxi rides home on New Year’s Eve.

Schimmerling’s Safe Night Program will run on New Years Eve from midnight to four A-M and is good for a single ride home. Schimmerling Injury Law has offices in Binghamton, Endicott, Owego and Delhi.

His firm represents accident victims, including those injured by drunk drivers.

The rides can be arranged by calling his office at 779-1000.