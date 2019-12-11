Santa comes to Matthews Thursday evening

BINGHAMTON, NY – Santa Claus is coming to town a couple weeks early, and headed to Matthews Auto tomorrow evening.

The car dealership is hosting its Free Pet and Kid Photos with Santa as part of its annual Share the Love event.



Anyone is welcome to come down and get a picture with their kids or leashed pets.

The event will also have refreshments as well as adoptable dogs from the Broome County Humane Society, with adoption applications available.

Matthews is also collecting supplies for the shelter all month long.



You can stop by tomorrow from 5 to 7 P-M at the Matthews Subaru location on Old Vestal Road, behind Lowe’s.