BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local community health nonprofit will be turning 25 in style with a community fundraiser.

The Rural Health Network of South-Central New York is celebrating its 25th anniversary on October 16 with “Mash it Up on a Monday”, the group’s first ever in-person fundraiser. The organization serves our region by working to improve access to resources such as food, health services and education.

The event will include a variety of activities such as musical entertainment, a basket auction, keynote speaker and, true to the event name, a mashed potato bar.

Interim Executive Director Jack Salo said that over the last 25 years, the Rural Heath Network work hasn’t wavered from their original goal.

“The work we have done, beginning in 1998, has been consistently and effectively collaborative, working closely with our health care partners, local government, schools, businesses and sister nonprofit agencies to develop innovative and effective rural health services and programs,” Salo said.

He says all proceeds from the event will go right back into their programming.

The fundraiser will run from 5 to 7:30 pm, and will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Binghamton. Tickets are $45 per person, and can be purchased on the Rural Health Network’s website, RHSCNY.org.