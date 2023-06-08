BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies along with the MLB, MiLB, and USA Softball will be hosting a junior home run derby at MacArthur Park, Saturday June 10.

The free event is a part of the worldwide event, Play Ball Weekend. According to the MLB, nearly 300 events will take place over the weekend to inspire participation in baseball and softball through different activities.

The event hosted at MacArthur park will be held for baseball/softball players ages 12-16. There will be a 12U and a 14U age group for baseball, and a 14U and 16U age group for softball. Each hitter will get 25 pitches or 3 minutes to slug it out and hit as many home runs as possible.

All participants will receive a complimentary baseball bat and ball set compliments of Minor League Baseball. The four winners will receive a personalized Rumble Ponies Play Ball Weekend replica jersey along with a trip to the regional qualifiers.

Rumble Ponies Play Ball Weekend replica jersey (back) Rumble Ponies Play Ball Weekend replica jersey (front)

Each participant is encouraged to bring their own baseball/softball bat for their turn in the derby. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the junior derby starting promptly at 10 a.m. There is a chance for participants to preregister using this link: https://rumbleponies.leagueapps.com/events/3919533