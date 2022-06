BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rudy Giuliani will hold a press conference today at 12 p.m. at Recreation Park in Binghamton.

Giuliani is traveling the state campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is running for New York State Governor.

The press conference will discuss, “how New York needs to change course and why Andrew Giuliani is the best candidate to do it,” says Giuliani’s team.