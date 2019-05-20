BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The JC Rotary is now in its second year of its quest to make Johnson City the tree peony capital of the country.

The service organization is holding its second annual Tree Peony Festival and JC Renaissance at Jenison Park this Sunday.

JC Rotary adopted the small park at the corner of Willow Street and Corliss Ave and with the assistance of former Rotary District Governor Richard Matsushima, have been planting tree peonies inside 3 large planters.

The plants are native to Asia and known for their large colorful blossoms.

Last year, the group planted 24 of them, this year they added another hundred.

Club President Rocky Martinez says that with all the development going on nearby at the Binghamton University Health Sciences Campus and the Goodwill Theatre, JC Rotary is contributing in its own way to the village's rejuvenation. "We want to be part of that new in a small fashion. And the fashion is just being a nice place to come and relax. A lot going on, a lot of excitement, a lot of things happening in Johnson City, and I think there's a lot of positives and we're excited about all of the new things going on."

The festival is free and open to the public and takes place from 11 to 5 on Sunday, rain or shine.

There will be displays and demonstrations by 16 local artists plus about a dozen performances by local musicians and a martial arts group.

The Firehouse Stage will provide kids games and activities and a portion of Willow Street will be closed to traffic.

The BU Pharmacy School is opening its lot for parking.

--------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone