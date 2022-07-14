BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH)-America’s fifth oldest Zoo is pulling out all the stops to bring Broome County an illuminating new experience.

Illumination for Conservation is scheduled to run at 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday from August 3rd through Labor Day.

From then on it will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 until October 16th.

During the festival, the zoo will have inflatable luminescent animals placed all over the campus.

Many, including the red panda, wolf and penguin, are of species the zoo has on display, with some even coming to life.

Executive Director Phil Ginter says “you have to see them in person to fully appreciate the spectacle”.

Admission is 25 dollars, 20 for children ages 3 to 12, kids 2 and under are free.