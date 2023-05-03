BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – May is national Foster Care Month, and the Ross Park Zoo is partnering with Northern Rivers to raise awareness.

Northern Rivers, through its member agency Northeast Partner & Child Society, has been supporting foster parents and children in Broome County since 2010.

Staff from Northern Rivers will be at the zoo on weekends throughout the month of May providing information to individuals interested in becoming foster parents.

“We appreciate the partnership with the Ross Park Zoo to help us raise awareness about the needs of local children and youth right here in Broome County. It’s a great place to connect with caring adults who might be interested in learning more.” said Senior Director of Foster Care with Northern Rivers Colleen Vogel.

In 2022, Broome County had 326 children in foster care, a 9% increase over the number of children in care in 2021.

Those interested in learning about being a foster parent or supporting local foster children can contact Kelsey Chapman at 607-643-6044 or kelsey.chapman@northernrivers.org.