BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Individuals interested in a career in roofing will soon be able to apply for recruitment.

The New York State Department of Labor announced that the Joint Apprenticeship Committee (JAC) for Roofers Local Union #203 is seeking six Roofer apprentices.

Recruitment will be held from February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Those interested in applying can pick up an application from the Roofers Local Union #203 JAC, located at 32 West State Street in Binghamton. The office is open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Completed applications must be returned to the same location.

The Committee requires that all applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED).

Must sign a statement indicating that they are physically able to perform the work of a Roofer, which may include, but not limited to: Working with sharp objects, hazardous machinery, and possible exposure to loud noises and respiratory irritants. Prolonged standing, walking, and kneeling. Repetitive squatting and bending. Working in extreme temperatures and all-weather conditions. Lifting and moving heavy objects and equipment. Working from ladders and scaffolds at extreme heights.

Must have reliable means of transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school.

Must provide DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For more information, contact Roofers Local Union #203 JAC at (607) 722-4073.

Applications are due no later than January 31, 2025.