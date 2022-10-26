JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Johnson City Department of Works, paving will begin on the following village roads tomorrow, October 27th, and continue into Friday.

A contractor will be base paving asphalt in the following areas:

Zoa Ave. – from Wren St. south to just below the intersection of Miriam St.

Miriam St. – from Zoa Ave. to Virginia Ave.

Leigh St. – from Zoa Ave. to the village line at Ukrainian Hill Rd.

During paving operations these roads will be closed; minimal local traffic will be allowed.

Residents will not have access to their driveways during the pavement process, for each day. The village asks that vehicles be removed from roadways by 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Expect delays.