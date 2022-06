COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Ouaquaga Rd. in the Town of Colesville will be closed to traffic from June 27th and 7 a.m. until June 30th at 5 p.m.

The closure will be in the vicinity of 250 Ouaquaga Rd., two miles west of the Watrous Rd. and Ouaquaga Rd. intersection.

The road will be closed for a large diameter culvert replacement. Through traffic will need to seek alternate routes.