From the Riverow Bookshop:

On Saturday, April 17, from 1-3pm, historian Peter Gordon will be at Riverow Bookshop in Owego to sign his recent book, AN EVERGREEN COMPANION, TOURING OWEGO’S HISTORIC CEMETERY. Please note: due to Covid this will be a signing only, there will not be a reading or discussion. Attendees must be masked and keep social distancing protocol.

Riverow Bookshop is located at 187 Front Street in Owego. For more information visit Facebook or call 607-687-4094.