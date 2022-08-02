BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best pizza in Broome County poll. We received nearly 300 votes over the weekend and a winner has finally been declared.
Here is the list of the top 10 pizza spots according to you:
- The Stone Fox (49 votes)
- Paul & Son’s (32 votes)
- Brozzetti’s (29 votes)
- Nick’s (24 votes)
- New York Pizzeria (24 votes)
- Nirchi’s (19 votes)
- Grande Pizza (12 votes)
- Consol’s (11 votes)
- Michelangelo’s (11 votes)
- Rossi’s (10 votes)
The Stone Fox received the most votes and is the winner!