BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best pizza in Broome County poll. We received nearly 300 votes over the weekend and a winner has finally been declared.

Here is the list of the top 10 pizza spots according to you:

The Stone Fox (49 votes)

Paul & Son’s (32 votes)

Brozzetti’s (29 votes)

Nick’s (24 votes)

New York Pizzeria (24 votes)

Nirchi’s (19 votes)

Grande Pizza (12 votes)

Consol’s (11 votes)

Michelangelo’s (11 votes)

Rossi’s (10 votes)

The Stone Fox received the most votes and is the winner!