BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.

The poll included diners in the Binghamton area (including Vestal, JC, Endicott, etc.).

Here is the list of the top 10 diners according to you:

Chris’ Diner – 192 State Street Jane’s Diner – 591 Conklin Avenue The Village Diner – 255 Floral Avenue (Johnson City) Clinton Street Café – 52 Clinton Street Skylark Diner – 248 Vestal Parkway East (Vestal) Pete’s Legacy Diner – 2305 Vestal Road (Vestal) The Union Diner – 3000 East Main Street (Endicott) Broadway Diner – 3140 Watson Boulevard (Endwell) Park Diner – 119 Conklin Avenue The Greek House – 623 Main Street (Johnson City)

Congratulations to Chris’ Diner and all of our Top 10 finishers!