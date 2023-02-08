BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – PS Restaurant is gearing up for one of its busiest nights of the year, Valentine’s Day.

The eatery located on Court Street in downtown Binghamton, which is typically open Wednesday through Saturday, is also opening next Tuesday, special for the holiday.

Co-owner Sylvanna Dodd says that when the holiday falls on a weeknight, it gives restaurants another popular day.

And for those who don’t want to go out on a weeknight, reservations increase the weekend before and after.

Dodd suggests that couple’s make their reservations early and stay open-minded.

“Be adventurous. It’s a perfect night to try something different, do something special. Maybe look at the menu online ahead of time and think about what you might want to pair your entree with. Maybe a nice bottle of champagne or a nice red. All of those things you can find on our website. Plan ahead a little bit and plan to enjoy yourself.”

PS has developed a unique Valentine’s Day menu that includes some champagne specials that will be available all of next week.

That’s because next Tuesday and Wednesday are already fully booked.

If you want to make a reservation for before or after, call 770-0056.

Speaking of holidays, Dodd cautions people that this year Mother’s Day will coincide with the busy Binghamton University graduation weekend, so she suggests booking well in advance.