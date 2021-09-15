Residents near Huron Campus upset about noise from former IBM plants

UPDATE: Mayor Linda Jackson reports that a muffler has been reinstalled, eliminating the noise coming from the Huron Campus.

Local residents confirm to NewsChannel 34 that the Northside is now quiet after roughly 4 months of nearly constant noise which had gotten much louder in the past couple of weeks.

ENDICOTT, NY – Residents near the Huron Campus in Endicott are complaining about loud noise and steam emanating from the former IBM plants.

According to Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson, the steam is the result of work being done on the gas heat system at the complex.

Jackson says a muffler had to be temporarily bypassed so that work could be done on the infrastructure.

Repairs were expected to be completed today and the muffler put back into service.

Jackson says Huron has also had to remove and send a large turbine out for repair which is also contributing to the situation.