RESCHEDULED: Tenderloins at the arena

From: The Floyd L Maines Memorial Arena:

Due to an unforeseen medical issue, the Binghamton, NY stop on the truTV Impractical Jokers Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour Starring The Tenderloins has been rescheduled for June 19, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

All tickets for the original December 6th, 2019 performance will be honored for the rescheduled show at Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on June 19, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Patrons not able to attend the new show date are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase.

Tickets for the truTV Impractical Jokers Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour Starring The Tenderloins are still available for purchase at the Arena Box Office and ticketmaster.com. For more information please visit www.thetenderloins.com/tour

About the Impractical Jokers:

The Tenderloins is a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers.

Now in its eighth season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.

In addition to the top-rated television show, the group wrapped their first feature film in 2019 and debuted a new TV show – TBS’s “The Misery Index” hosted by Jameela Jamil in October 2019.

he Troupe has toured steadily over the last four years with its highly-successful, “Where’s Larry?”, “Santiago Sent Us,” & “Cranjis McBasketball” tours playing to hundreds of thousands of fans in the US and UK, including three sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and five sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.

Natives of Staten Island, NY, Vulcano, Gatto, Murray and Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999.

After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV. Impractical Jokers is top 5 in its time slot on cable in the US and is the #1 show on Comedy Central in the United Kingdom and India.