TOWN OF VIRGIL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – First responders from across the country and beyond were practicing how to rescue victims out of severely damaged motor vehicles over the weekend.

Elmira-based Res-Q-Jack marked its 25th anniversary with its 18th annual Stabilization University on Saturday.

Using its permanent staging ground at Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil, 50 different vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses and R-V’s, were set up for training exercises.

Res-Q-Jack produces lifting jacks and stabilization tools that help responders extricate victims from extreme vehicle crashes. The tools are commonly used in conjunction with cutters and spreaders to pull patients out so that they can receive medical treatment as quickly as possible.

Res-Q-Jack owner John Meier says the hands-on training is invaluable.

“Word of mouth is the way we build our brand. Departments talking about how our tools are intuitive, they are versatile, they are user friendly and they are designed with the end user in mind. A lot of us are from first responders, a lot of our employees are volunteer firefighters,” said Meier.

Meier says nearly 200 participants, mostly firefighters, took part in the training.

They were led by 58 instructors, coming from 31 states.