BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Sunday, the Twin Tiers Honor Flight would like to provide a hero’s welcome to some of the veterans that did not get one when they returned from service many years ago.

This weekend, World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq War era veterans from all around the Twin Tiers will take the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. through the Twin Tiers Honor Flight, a non-profit organization that honors America’s veterans with incredible trips to see their war memorials in Washington, D.C.

While the veterans are in Washington, D.C. they will visit the Vietnam Wall, the Korean Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, and Airforce Memorial, among other sights including Arlington, National Cemetary.

Sadly, many of the veterans who will be taking this trip didn’t receive a hero’s welcome home when they returned from service so many years ago and so, the Twin Tiers Honor Flight would like to encourage you to carve out a little bit of your time during the evening of Sunday, May 1 to gather at the American Legion, Post 1645 on Robinson Street in Binghamton to clap and cheer as our veterans return home following their trip as a way to let them know how much our community appreciates their sacrifices.

You’re welcome to wear patriotic-colored clothing, bring American flags to wave, and make homemade signs if you’d like. Kids are strongly encouraged to attend.

Those planning to attend are asked to be at the American Legion Post 1645 on Sunday, May 1 by 5:30 p.m. The expected arrival time for our veterans is at 6:00 p.m., but the time may change in either direction, so the public is asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m. so as to not miss this amazing welcome home gathering.

If you would like to find out more about Twin Tiers Honor Flight Network you can visit their website HERE.