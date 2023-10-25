BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A well-known local landmark is in its next phase of restoration.

Necessary structural renovations are continuing at the Randall House.

Located next door to Roberson Museum and Science Center, the building is receiving further exterior repairs with an updated porch and improvements to water damaged surfaces. Initial roof repair and asbestos removal were accomplished over a year ago.

Once restoration is complete, art-centered organization Discoveries in Sculpture will occupy the building and use it as a studio space for local artists.

The organization received funding from the City of Binghamton as well as two local foundations. Its seeking a major historic preservation grant from New York State to complete both interior and exterior repairs.