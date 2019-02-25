BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - While one historic building is going down we take a look at another one that's in the middle of a makeover.

Renovations are in full swing at the former Ansco Camera Factory building on Emma Street in Binghamton.

The space is being turned into 100 apartments along with 35,000 square feet of commercial space.

Three local companies, E and M Power, Crysta-Lyn Chemical Company and Glowa Manufacturing are filling the commercial space.

President of Paulus Development Matthew Paulus says the history of the building from the General Cigar company to Ansco was a draw to develop here. "Historic preservation is something that we feel represents and acknowledges a great past and provides for a great future. It's something that we'd like to bring together in communities and hope that that can be a catalyst for change in neighborhoods."

Apartments in the complex range from 500 to 1,200 feet with monthly rent between $1,000 thousand and $1,700.

Paulus says construction is still on schedule to be complete in time for a June 1st opening.

