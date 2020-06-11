Red Cross Blood Drive offers a way to say thank you to essential workers

BROOME COUNTY – As the Southern Tier moves closer to a third phase of its reopening, potentially this weekend, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is urging residents not to let their guard down.

Garnar stressed the need to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing as the county’s number of active cases rose slightly over the past day.

The county also lended its support to a blood drive scheduled for tomorrow intended to honor Broome County Heroes.

The Red Cross says an appropriate way to show support for essential workers is to donate blood.

A drive is taking place Thursday at Traditions at the Glen.

Donors will receive a free 2020 Save Around coupon book, a reusable Red Cross bag and a $5 Amazon gift card.

“After you donate blood, we’re going to set up a station where you can write a thank you card to any essential worker in Broome County. Me, personally, I can mail it out to you, the donors can mail it out. But, it’s a way for us to say thank you,” says Gutierrez.

The drive will take place in the ballroom at Traditions from 1 to 6 Thursday.

An appointment is highly recommended.

You can schedule one by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code BCHEROES.