“Reader Man” visits Tioga Hills to read to kindergartners

TIOGA HILLS – A superhero flew in to a local elementary school today to encourage students to read.

Reader Man visited the kindergarten classrooms of Tioga Hills Elementary to continue the mission he started last year.

All of the students were wearing masks and capes of varying colors like Reader Man.

Lessons like how to sound out words, using book talk, and vowel power were just some of the techniques discussed today.

The super hero says the reading powers of the Tioga Hills students pleasantly surprised him.

“I’m very heartened by Tioga Hills Elementary. The reading here is really up to snuff. In fact, it’s probably over what we are expecting for kindergarten students. Like I said, this is one of my favorite schools,” says Reader Man.

Reader man read the book “Please Don’t Eat Me,” a tale of a rabbit that stumbles onto a bear’s property.

Hijinks ensue, but the bear and the rabbit become friends at the end.

Teachers College Reading and Phonics dispatched Reader Man last year to begin teaching students how to embrace their reading superpowers.