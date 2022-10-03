GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Raymond Corporation is once again joining a national effort to highlight the career opportunities that exist in manufacturing.

Raymond will be holding its annual Manufacturing Day event virtually this year.

The online program will become available this Friday and be accessible to high school classrooms and individual students all month long.

The self-guided interactive exploration includes a virtual tour of Raymond’s factory floor, a showcase of industry technology used in their process and testimonials from high school student apprentices and recent hires.

Executive Vice President for Administration Steve VanNostrand says the program showcases the wide variety of positions available in manufacturing.

“The beauty of what we will be showing is the broad range of opportunities from very entry-level all the way through very detailed technical positions for the organization.”

VanNostrand says Raymond’s 100 year history demonstrates the evolution of manufacturing as it continues to employ greater levels of technology and design.

He also says teachers and guidance counselors are part of the target audience so that they are familiar with the career opportunities that exist.

Schools and individual students can still register to participate by going to Raymond Corp dot com slash Manufacturing Day Registration.