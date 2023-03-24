BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local state lawmakers joined faculty and students at Binghamton University today to call on Governor Hochul to spend more money on the SUNY system.

State Senator Lea Webb and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo hosted a rally on campus demanding more funding for SUNY.

Both women are former students and former faculty at BU.

They were joined by representatives of United University Professions, the union that represents faculty, and the Graduate Student Employees Union.

UUP is calling on the state to increase direct operating support for SUNY by $160 million plus $53 million for hiring new full-time faculty.

Hochul has proposed raising SUNY tuition in her budget proposal, something those at the rallies oppose.

Both the State Senate and Assembly do not include tuition hikes in their plans.

Webb says under-funding has been going on for years.

“We are trying to rectify years of under investment. These steps are important to take but not in a casual fashion but a continuous and and steady and equitable fashion. And now is the time to do that.”

UUP claims that 19 of 29 state-operated campuses are currently facing budget deficits.

A spokesman for BU says Binghamton University is not one of them.

Speakers at the rally also called for restoration of funding to the Educational Opportunity Program.

Others want tuition and fees at SUNY schools completely eliminated.