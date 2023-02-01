BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Get excited Queen fans! Tribute band Almost Queen is coming to The Forum Theatre on Friday, March 31st at 7 p.m.

The band calls themselves the most authentic live Queen show since the days of Queen themselves.

Almost Queen works to recapture the live energy and precision of the real band to create the ultimate Queen experience.

Musicians and celebrities have praised their performances.

“I am a very big Queen fan and Almost Queen does a great job of creating the illusion of actually seeing Queen live. We all miss Freddie Mercury, I feel the band pays tribute to him and Queen respectfully,” said Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister.

Howard Stern said, “These guys are even better than the Queen that’s out there touring.”

Elton John tribute performer Doug Delescavage will also make a special appearance.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, February 4th at 12 p.m.

You can purchase them here or at the Mirabito Box Office at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.