Public Health thanks Rabies Clinic partners!

From: the Tioga County Public Health Department:

This year over 1,000 cats, dogs, and ferrets were vaccinated against rabies during the nine Rabies Vaccination Clinics we held in 2019.

A large part of the clinics’ success was due to the multitude of organizations in Tioga County who donated their time and resources to protect our furry friends against the fatal disease.

Tioga County Public Health would like to express their gratitude to:

Local Fire Stations in Candor, Newark Valley, Apalachin, Spencer, Berkshire, Nichols, and Campville, as well as the Town of Owego and the Village of Waverly for donating the space to hold the clinics.

Veterinarians from Endless Mountains Veterinary Center in Owego and Day Hollow Animal Hospital for vaccinating the animals.

Margaret Shuler, Retired Public Health Nurse for volunteering her time to pack and draw vaccines for our clinics.

Ward and Van Scoy Feed Store in Owego for going above and beyond with promoting the clinics to their customers.

Tioga County’s 2020 Rabies Vaccination Clinic schedule is posted on the Tioga County Public Health website.

The first clinic of 2020 will be held on January 29th at the Candor Fire Station from 6-8pm. Please pre-register at www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic/54.

Remember that rabies is a deadly virus that is transmitted when an infected animal bites or scratches an individual or another animal.

Many unvaccinated dogs and cats still die every year in the United States from rabies.

Make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccination. If you have been bitten, scratched, or have come in contact with a wild animal call Tioga County Public Health at 607-687-8600 or Tioga County Sheriff’s Office after hours at 607-687-1010.