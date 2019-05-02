BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A double dose of psychic healing has made a stop in Binghamton.

Identical twins Chinhee and Sunhee Park are both psychics, mediums and energy healers.

Born in Korea, the two were adopted at the age of 2 by William and Margaret Longo and raised in Vestal.

At the age of 19, the two started exercising their abilities within the entertainment industry auditioning for parts on MTV shows and Law and Order.

A documentary is currently being developed about the Parks and they are working on a potential TV show.

Sunhee says their readings help people separate from what's negative in their lives and learn what is bothering them.

"They end up laughing, they're happier. They're so much more energized because we're telling them it's not always you that's depressed. Or it's not always you that's so stressed out and stay strong and be positive."

The pair says it's like a big class reunion being back doing readings in their home town.

The Parks will be in Binghamton for one more night, tonight from 5 to 9 at the Spotlight Bar and Grill on Court Street doing psychic readings.