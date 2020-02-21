Proposed housing development would accommodate Binghamton University students and staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – A proposed housing development in Vestal aims to appeal to students, staff and faculty at Binghamton University.

Landmark Properties has submitted plans for The Retreat at Bunn Hill, a residential housing project that would be located on Bunn Hill Road across from the Vestal Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The 43 acre wooded parcel would be developed to include 161 cottage-style residential buildings housing a diverse mix of 2 to 5 bedroom units.

There will also be a community center and pool, courtyards and outdoor firepits, a fitness center, Electric vehicle charging stations and on-site management.

The Retreat at Bunn Hill also boasts a pedestrian-friendly layout with a complimentary shuttle to the BU campus, located about a mile down the road.

The proposal requires a zoning change by the Town of Vestal, from Rural Residential to a Planned Development District.