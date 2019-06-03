OWEGO, N.Y. - A new initiative aims to prepare the students of today for the workforce of tomorrow.

Project STEAM 21 was officially launched at a news conference at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club last week.

The 21st Century Community Alliance is bringing together local businesses, government entities, nonprofits and other partners to share resources with the goal of developing a plan to grow the local current and future workforce.

Superintendent of the Owego-Apalachin School District Corey Green says this will help prepare students for a rapidly evolving landscape.

"We recognize and understand the workforce is changing in terms of automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics. So we're preparing our future for what these future jobs look like. We're preparing for a community we may not even know exactly what it looks like. So it's about having that foresight and understanding."

Green says a major goal is not only to have their students trained to enter the workforce right out of school, but to provide them with job opportunities here locally.

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone