BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Pride Coalition Announces Upcoming Events

The Binghamton Pride Coalition has announced this month’s Pride events for the whole of June. The first event of the month is the Pride Kick-off party, Friday, June 2nd at Squiggy’s Bar with dancing and karaoke.

The Pride Flag raising will take place in downtown Binghamton at City Hall on June 3rd at 12pm. Local Politicians including County Executive Jason Garnar as well as other speakers will talk at City Hall on the 3rd.

Pride Palooza will take place at Otsiningo Park, Saturday June 10th from 12pm-6pm, free admission. Over 50 vendors will be in attendance, there will be live drag and music performances all day long, including the Finals for the Binghamton Pride Idol Contest.

On June 10th, 9:30pm there will be Pride Fireworks in downtown Binghamton on the Martin Luther King Promenade on the Chenango River.