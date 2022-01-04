ERLANGER, K.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 is working to support disabled veterans this month.

On Monday, Price Chopper/Market 32 announced the results from its 2021 round-up campaign which allows donors to round-up purchases on a credit or debit card when completing a purchase.

In total the campaign, which ran through November, raised over $78,000. According to Price Chopper/Market 32, all funding will be awarded to Disabled American Veterans.

“Price Chopper is known for serving veterans. With their continued support, we’re able to help those who’ve served where they live,” DAV CEO Marc Burgess said in a press release. “The funds donated from this campaign support DAV’s charitable mission, including helping veterans to get access to earned benefits, including health care, education and employment.

Disable American Veterans is a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. It supports its members through benefits, filing claims and providing support with healthcare needs.

Price Chopper was noted as a long-standing partner of DAV. The company has previously been recognized during DAV’s centennial celebration.

The Price Chopper/Market 32 round-up campaign took place at over 100 locations, included some in New York State.